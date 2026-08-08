Kiev: We did not intentionally send any funds to Bulgaria

The Ukrainian Defense Forces did not intentionally send any funds to Bulgaria, said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhy, regarding the downed drone near Kardam, which, according to initial information from the Bulgarian authorities, was Ukrainian.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is in close contact with the Bulgarian side to clarify the circumstances, Tykhy told journalists and noted that the cause of all incidents of this kind is Russia's war against Ukraine, which, according to him, has been going on for five years, deliberately prolonged by Moscow and threatens not only Ukrainians, but also other peoples and countries.

"Therefore, a quick end to the war is crucial for ensuring regional security, and we look forward to working with our partners to "force Moscow to achieve peace," Tykhy also said, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

He thanked Bulgaria for its "understanding and cooperation in the name of complete truth, security and peace". According to

the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, all circumstances surrounding the incident, including all technical details, are currently being clarified.

The drone that entered Bulgarian airspace fell this morning in the Kardam region. No one was injured. According to initial data, it was a "Maya" drone, as reported by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defense.

The procedural and investigative actions near "Kardam" continue. The remains of the drone will be provided for subsequent expert examination. An inspection will also be carried out for traces of explosives and mixtures. A gendarmerie team is working on site to counter bomb terrorism, the Ministry of Interior announced.