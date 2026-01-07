Contrera: Sofia Municipality, Terziev and PPDB have no plan to deal with the garbage crisis!

Is there even a plan with deadlines, measures, values, numbers? We are only talking about waste removal, but sweeping, washing, cleaning of manholes, snow, etc.?

The municipal councilor from VMRO in the Sofia Municipal Council Carlos Contrera presented data on the illegally extended two contracts with “Titan“ and increase in prices for them:

Old price for waste collection and transportation under the contract with “Titan“ from 02.03.2020 - 173 BGN/ton; price under the contract extended illegally with Annex 2 - 209 BGN/ton. Estimated price of Sofia Municipality from the order from May 2025 - 166.67 BGN/ton.

Export of EGO (bulky waste) - old price under the contract with “Titan“ from 02.03.2020 - 74 BGN/ton; price under the contract extended illegally with Annex 2 - 111 BGN/ton. Estimated price of Sofia Municipality from the order from May 2025 - 74 BGN/ton.

Manual cleaning of waste from street bins for 1 pc. - old price under the contract with „Titan“ from 02.03.2020 for 1 pc. -1.7 BGN; price under the illegally extended contract with Annex 2 - 2.55 BGN/pc. Estimated price of Sofia Municipality from the order from May 2025 - 0.67 BGN/pc. Increase by over 200%. Is it good?

Manual sweeping of sidewalks, street lane regulations, alleys, MGT stops, overpasses, underpasses, approaches to metro stations, etc. - old price under the contract with “Titan“ from 02.03.2020 for a deka - 9 BGN/deka.; price under the contract extended illegally with Annex 2 - 24 BGN/deka. Estimated price of Sofia Municipality from the order from May 2025 - 10.65 BGN/deka.

Again, we ask ourselves in the task why Vasil Terziev agreed to prices 50% above the estimated ones under his own public procurement, and by extending an expired contract for the second time? Who is the mafia now? Is there a good mafia and a bad mafia?

There are at least ten more positions where there is a drastic, striking discrepancy between the estimated price set by the Municipality in May 2025, the old prices and the prices under the annexes with “Titan“. Is this the fight against the mafia of the PPDB? They trample on the law, conclude illegal indexations with an increase of nearly 50%, and for some activities over 100%? The numbers don't lie.

PPDB and Terziev have no plan. There is chaos. And where chaos flourishes, there are dirty accounts, dirty interests, snot and the mafia. Apparently, Terziev's plan was to sign the expensive one with “Titan“ and extend their contracts until a competition, raising their prices.

The much-vaunted SPTO - the garbage plant, is definitely failing in collecting and transporting waste in Poduyane and Slatina. We heard endlessly stupid explanations from the deputy mayor for ecology and the director of the plant. The most cult thing is that the truck drivers were afraid to enter the small streets. The other cult thing is that we had to throw our garbage into the central containers for convenience.

It is a matter of days before furious residents of Sofia start dumping their garbage on “Moskovska“ 33. People, especially in “Lyulin“ and “Krasno Selo“, which Terziev is the first victim of in the scheme, are becoming extremely angry. The laziness in the fight against the mafia crashed when signing contracts and extending contracts with “Titan“.

PPDB threw Sofia into the trash. The city has never been so dirty and unsightly. The political responsibility for the chaos and filth lies with Terziev and PPDB. Will they bear it? Or will they justify themselves with the galactic conspiracy again? I say it once again - I expect Vasil Terziev to submit to the Municipal Council a plan, a schedule, a concept on how to get out of the crisis. A plan with clear deadlines, measures, with the necessary funding, so that citizens know what, how and when will happen. The policy of silence and “here it is, here it is not“ cannot continue.

If they can't, they should surrender and go!