The lack of highways causes serious accidents in Bulgaria

The tragic incidents on the roads in Bulgaria, including on the Ruse - Byala section, are a direct consequence of the inadequate road infrastructure, which cannot handle the huge traffic. This was stated by Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov in a television interview, NOVA reports.

Society must receive clear answers about abuses in the road sector during the period 2021-2023. The Regional Minister held a key meeting with Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov and Acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova to discuss the numerous signals of serious violations in the implementation of road projects.

„The entire mechanism by which contracts with advances were concluded is marked by violations. Not only the companies are to blame, but also the employees and everyone who allowed these actions that crossed the line of the law“, Shishkov was categorical.

He expressed hope that the prosecutor's office would take quick action and take the necessary samples to begin repairs on the Northern Expressway and sections of the “Hemus“ highway, where a lack of asphalt coverage was found.

The regional minister drew special attention to the serious accident on the Ruse - Byala road, in which four people died and three were injured a week ago. The section has been known for years as extremely dangerous, and the construction of an alternative route is critically late.

“At the beginning of my mandate, I called this project the forgotten highway. It should have been built 10 years ago. The goal is to have all key sections built by 2030“, said Ivan Shishkov, emphasizing that the current road network physically cannot handle the intense traffic.

In order to provide funds for the rehabilitation of the compromised infrastructure, higher prices for vignettes and tolls will come into effect from August 1. All collected revenues will be directed directly to the repair and maintenance of the republican network.

“Even now, the funds for road maintenance are not enough. One of the reasons is the huge traffic in Bulgaria and the insufficient number of roads. They are heavily loaded and depreciate very quickly“, the minister concluded.