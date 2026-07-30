Important news in FACTS on 30.07.2026

Bogomil Bonev: There were no reforms in the budget. There is a huge reform - we are paying our accumulated debts

I criticize this government, some ministers are a complete personnel failure, but compared to all of Borisov's governments and the assemblies, this is a good start to normality.

„Vazrajdane“ wants a council with the special services because of Iran

The parliamentary group of the „Vazrajdane“ party requested an urgent convening of a presidential council in the National Assembly with the participation of the heads of the special services because of a sharp diplomatic reaction from Iran. The reason for the tension is the deployment of American military aircraft at the „Bezmer“ base and a telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries followed.

Minister of Justice: We should have a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council by autumn

We should have a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council by autumn. It should begin procedures for the election of a Chief Prosecutor and a Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council. These procedures should be completed at the beginning of next year. This was stated by Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov in the "Interview in NOVA News".

Serious accident at the entrance to Bansko, four people are in hospital

A serious traffic accident is hindering traffic at the entrance to Bansko. Two cars collided head-on, injuring four people, BGNES reported.

A pile-up in the center of Sofia meters from the parliament

A violent collision blocked the heart of the capital. Four cars collided in a serious chain accident on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., immediately after Orlov Most, a BTA reporter reported.

Parliament adopts key changes to the Electoral Code

Three months before the presidential elections, MPs adopted key changes to the Electoral Code. The main dispute was over machine voting. It was agreed to vote by machine in all sections except those with under 300 voters, bTV summarized.

„Let the deputies come to Bezmer to live until the planes leave. We will vacate their houses"

The tension in Bezmer remains due to another protest against the relocation of American planes to the Bezmer airbase, bTV summarized.

The main US military transport plane landed in Varna! (VIDEO)

An American military plane landed yesterday evening at Varna airport. The US flag is clearly visible on its tail.

State Gazette publishes the budget for 2026

The Law on the State Budget of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2026 was officially published in issue 69 of the “State Gazette“, reports BGNES. The main financial document of the state enters into force after it was finally adopted by the National Assembly on July 24. The promulgation came after the head of state Iliana Yotova refused to veto it, stating that "returning the texts would cause even greater damage to the state's finances".

Slavi Trifonov with advice to Rumen Radev: If you are going to lie, be ready to be caught, because even in order to lie, you need to have talent

Dear, dear friends, have you ever thought about what the phrase "crisis PR" means? I personally hadn't thought about it, but today I understood. I know from today. It's crisis PR when you screw up with the planes, to make someone start making phone calls instead of you.

Ivan Demerdjiev: The Prosecutor's Office is covering up the scheme in Burgas

The Ministry of the Interior sharply accused the state prosecution of deliberately delaying a large-scale investigation into the embezzlement of millions of euros from the Burgas Water and Sewerage Company. According to the official position of the department from July 30, the inaction of the magistrates puts at risk the disclosure of a criminal network for financing political parties, and the slow actions are defined as a direct denial of justice.

The Kozloduy NPP with extraordinary measures due to the drying up of the Danube

The two units of the Kozloduy NPP continue to operate at full capacity according to the previously approved electricity production schedule, despite the fact that the level of the Danube River has reached record lows in recent decades. This was reported by the press center of the Ministry of Energy, specifying that the safety and cooling of nuclear power plants are guaranteed by a special action plan, activated in early July 2026.

Man fell into a shaft in the center of Sofia

A man fell into a shaft in the center of Sofia, but escaped without serious injuries. The incident occurred at the intersection of the streets of Khan Asparuh and and “Georgi S. Rakovski“, announced the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs.

The mammoth discovered near Ruse was young, hairy, just after adolescence

The remains of the mammoth found near Ryahovo have arrived at the historical museum in Ruse, BGNES reported.

Gabriel Valkov: We are heading to Buzludja with hope and incentive to fight

„We always go to Buzludzha with hope and incentive to fight inequalities and injustices. And in Bulgaria they are everywhere.“ This was stated by the chairman of the Youth Union of the BSP Gabriel Valkov to the Bulgarian National Radio.

Copper prices jumped by over 20%: Bulgarian energy sector risks being left without support

The jump in metal prices on world exchanges, combined with unfair competition from companies outside the EU, calls into question the support of Bulgarian thermal power plants, hydroelectric power plants and electrical networks. The Bulgarian Association of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (BASEL) is sounding the alarm and demanding an urgent change in public procurement rules.

A children's camp in Ravda was left without a kitchen due to expired food and serious violations

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) sealed the kitchen of a hotel in Ravda, which accommodated 17 children from a sports club in Sofia. The measure was taken after a joint inspection of several institutions within the framework of increased control over children's camps on the Black Sea coast, bTV reported.

Rumen Radev: The "Meiji" Corporation is Bulgaria's ambassador to Japan, through it the name of our country enters every Japanese home

The joint laboratory for research and development between the state-owned company “LB Bulgaricum“ and the Japanese corporation “Meiji“ will be ready by the end of the year. The successful implementation of the project will contribute to the development of scientific research and technological cooperation between the two companies and will have a positive impact on the bilateral economic partnership. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at a meeting with representatives of the company “Meiji“.

Karakachanov jumped on Minister Abrovski: Your basket of “care“ is a complete failure. Instead of falling, prices are rising

The Chairman of the VMRO Krasimir Karakachanov has issued an official position after the series of protests by Bulgarian agricultural producers, who quite rightly oppose the vicious practices in the purchase of produce, the VMRO press center reports.

DPS again demanded a complete ban on electric scooters

The increase in the number of deaths in accidents this year shows that the state is losing the battle with road injuries and urgent legislative and management measures are needed. This was stated by the MP from the parliamentary group of the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms“ Kalin Stoyanov at a briefing in the National Assembly.

The first candidacies for the new SJC are clear

The first candidacies for the new SJC are already a fact. Judge from the Administrative Court in Varna Vasil Pelovski and prosecutor from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office Marinela Toteva have been proposed as elective members of the personnel body of the judiciary.

The blind will now vote independently: The machines will have voice instructions

For the first time, real guarantees are being created in Bulgarian electoral legislation to preserve the secrecy of the vote of blind people and citizens with visual impairments. This was stated by the MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ Ivan Yanev during a briefing in the National Assembly, quoted by Nova TV. According to him, the adopted texts in the Electoral Code solve a problem that for decades remained outside the real agenda of the institutions.

“Today is a historic day. As a historian, I can assure you that what is about to happen has never happened before. The secrecy of the vote for blind people and people with visual impairments is already ensured by texts in the Electoral Code“, said Yanev.

He thanked the Committee on Legal Affairs, the Central Election Commission and his colleagues from “Progressive Bulgaria“ for the quick reaction and the work on the legislative changes. According to him, so far the topic has mainly been present in general political declarations, without any concrete actions being taken.