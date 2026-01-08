It took exactly 6 days for the Janissaries to start openly talking about the final abolition of the Bulgarian state. This was written by the chairman of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov, addressed to the representatives of the PPDB.

"After illegally and forcibly bringing our country into the shitcoin zone and stealing the money of the Bulgarians, yesterday the Janissaries for the first time, officially, demanded the abolition of the Bulgarian state as well. The position of one of the Janissary groups (Yes, Bulgaria) states that Bulgaria should enter a European system with a common army and intelligence services, and there is already open talk of transforming the EU into a federal state, in which Bulgaria will be a province governed by Brussels," the MP continues.

Kostadinov pointed out that Bulgaria no longer has a currency, and the next steps are in place - liquidation of the army, parliament, government and state.

"The Janissaries will present all this to us as "integration in the heart of Europe" and "a way to enrich the people". However, the Janissaries missed the moment and fatally underestimated the Bulgarian people. Elections are coming in March, in less than 3 months. In these elections, Vazrazhdane will become the first political force, restore the Bulgarian lev, take the country out of the shitcoin zone and simultaneously collapse both the ECB and the EC. And the fate of the Janissaries is clear - arrest, trial, prison!"