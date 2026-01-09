The fifth anniversary edition of the competition for innovative application of technological solutions Transform IT Awar

Companies and public organizations that have implemented innovative technological projects with measurable optimization of their processes or products in 2025 can now apply for participation in the Transform IT Awards 2026.

The fifth anniversary edition of the competition, jointly organized by A1 and DigitalK, this year is held under the slogan „Evolution of Digital Transformation“. Applications can be submitted until March 2026.

„Today's business reality is characterized by accelerated changes and increasing complexity. In this context, more and more leaders realize the need for long-term sustainable strategies and more effective organization of processes. Successful transformation requires not just the implementation of technologies, but their intelligent and courageous application as a driver of development. For the fifth year now, A1 has been a co-organizer of the Transform IT Awards, which distinguish the visionary approach of owners and IT managers in Bulgaria, provide an opportunity to share real successful projects and contribute to building a community that encourages technological innovations in business“, said Iliyana Zaharieva, Director of “Corporate Communications“ at A1 Bulgaria.

Participants can apply with projects in the three competition categories “IT solution implemented in the organization“, “Internal solutions“ and “Startup“. The projects will be evaluated according to a methodology specially developed by Price Waterhouse Cooper, based on four main criteria: “Strategy and vision“, “Implementation, efficiency and results“, “Innovation and creativity“ and “Impact and development prospects“. The jury members include experienced leaders in the field of innovation, representatives of business, academia, non-profit organizations, the startup community, etc.

For the fifth year now, Transform IT has established itself as a leading platform for highlighting successful examples of digital transformation in Bulgarian business. As the largest technology and ICT company and a leading system integrator, A1 is a co-organizer of the awards as part of its long-term mission to support innovators who turn technologies into real business value. By recognizing and sharing the best IT solutions, the competition contributes to building a strong ecosystem of companies and professionals who together drive forward the digital transformation and sustainable economic development of the country.