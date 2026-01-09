Borisov: We will return the mandate to form a government (VIDEO)

GERB leader Boyko Borisov announced that they will return the mandate to form a government, after President Rumen Radev handed it to them on Monday.

"We will take and return the mandate to form a government on Monday, but the chaos and hatred between the parties will be even greater. We have suffered a lot of damage from this previous coalition, because we are very different, but the strategic goals were met", Borisov said at a party event in Vratsa, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

According to Borisov, elections are coming. "We have clearly said that there has not been a more successful government in recent decades than what has been in the last 11 months. From the very first day, we were without a single day of tolerance, I put together an absurd coalition of the minority. Many people have asked me why we tolerated things that are not in the style of GERB. Because we had certain goals", explained the GERB leader.

The results are there - we are an absolutely full member of Schengen. And this is a result of stopping illegal migration. When 4-5 years ago we brought Bulgaria into the waiting room of the euro, we entered the European banking union, it was thanks to us, Borisov also said.

A person who can lie - just as Assen Vassilev says that he was not with me and Kiril Petkov in the monastery, now the same Vassilev is lying that they brought us into the eurozone. When we submitted a convergence report that we were ready for the eurozone, everyone said that this was madness. I have spoken one by one with our partners, including Peevski, to support us, because on the one hand Radev talks about how unprepared we are, PP-DB too, "Vazrazhdane" too - we took up our cross and walked the path, added Borisov.

The government was in place until the last day, the institutions and the banking system too, as well as the entire business. The entry into the eurozone is going without scandals, people are getting used to it.