Russian Strikes on Odessa and Sumy: Explosions and Destruction in Another Night of Shelling

A new massive wave of Russian air attacks with missiles and suicide drones rocked Ukraine in the early hours of July 17.

The most severely affected in the pre-dawn hours remain the strategic southern port Odesa and the northeastern border region Amounts. Local military administrations and Telegram channels reported a series of powerful explosions in both directions, with the country's air defense (AVO) operating in an emergency mode to reflect the threats.

The situation in Odessa: Fourth consecutive night under missile terror

In the Black Sea pearl Odessa, the air alert was declared at midnight and remained in effect as of 04:25 - 04:30 in the morning. According to reports from the regional governor Oleg Kiper, the city and surrounding port facilities (including Chernomorsk and Yuzhny) were attacked with ballistic missiles and hypersonic missiles launched from the Black Sea and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Main targets: Traditionally, Russian strikes have targeted logistics hubs, port infrastructure, and grain terminals.

Traditionally, Russian strikes have targeted logistics hubs, port infrastructure, and grain terminals. Aftermath: Local residents reported strong detonations. Power outages were reported in parts of the city. Emergency teams are on full alert to extinguish fires as soon as the air threat is lifted.

Sumi Region: Attack with guided bombs and drones

In the northeast, in the city of Sumy and surrounding settlements, the situation remains critical. The Russian army is using combined tactics, launching attack drones of the "Shahed" type (Shahed), in parallel with heavy guided air bombs (KAB).

Damage: Explosions in Sumy tonight were felt in residential areas and near critical civilian infrastructure.

Explosions in Sumy tonight were felt in residential areas and near critical civilian infrastructure. Civil threats: Authorities warn of the danger of unexploded ordnance and urge citizens to remain in bomb shelters until the attack has finally subsided.

Official Air Defense Data and Statistics

According to the preliminary operational report of the Ukrainian Air Force, dozens of air targets were detected in the sky over the country last night. Mobile fire groups and anti-aircraft missile systems managed to intercept a large part of the drones. The exact number of downed missiles and drones, as well as official data on possible casualties and injuries, will be announced in the morning report of the General Staff after 06:00.

The war in Ukraine is entering another phase of fierce midnight bombings of densely populated urban centers far from the front line, which, according to international observers from the UN, remains the leading cause of civilian casualties in the country.