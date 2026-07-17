Eng. Krasimir Shopov is appointed as the General Director of the National Company "Railway Infrastructure"

Eng. Krasimir Shopov is the new General Director of the National Company "Railway Infrastructure". He was appointed by order of the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev. Eng.

Eng. Shopov is an expert with over 35 years of professional experience in the field of railway construction, infrastructure project management and railway infrastructure.

Over the years, he has held various expert and management positions in the system of “Transport Construction and Reconstruction“, and before his appointment as General Director, he was the Director of the Sofia Railway Section at the National Company “Railway Infrastructure“.

He is a Master of Engineering in “Transport Construction“ from the Higher Transport School “Todor Kableshkov“ and a Master of Engineering in “Applied Psychology“ from the Plovdiv University “Paisiy Hilendarski“.

With the same order, the Minister of Transport and Communications dismissed the previous director, Eng. Yordan Varbanov.