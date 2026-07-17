Four injured in serious accident near Razgrad

Four people were injured in a serious accident on road II-49 near Razgrad, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications - Razgrad announced.

The accident occurred on July 16 at around kilometer 48+361. A 38-year-old driver from Razgrad, who was driving from the village of Kichenitsa to Kubrat, entered the oncoming lane at the junction for Senovo and crashed head-on into another car.

The accident injured the driver and the passenger in the first car, who were admitted for treatment at the University Hospital “Medica“ - Ruse without life-threatening injuries. In the other car, the driver and a 63-year-old woman from the village of Topchii were injured and are admitted to the “St. Ivan Rilski” Hospital in Razgrad.

The 22-year-old driver’s alcohol and drug test was negative. A blood sample was taken from the other driver for laboratory testing.

Significant material damage was caused to both cars. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated for a crime under Art. 343, para. 1, b. „b“ in connection with Art. 342, para. 1 of the Criminal Code.