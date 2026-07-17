Police tore down a fence and a pipe from a house to catch a fentanyl distributor in Sofia

Another successful police specialized operation by the Ministry of Interior regarding drug distribution in Sofia. It concerns fentanyl. A 42-year-old woman, who is not known to the Ministry of Interior, was detained. She had been storing and distributing fentanyl. Dozens of doses were found during the operation. This was stated by the head of the Third Regional Directorate of the State Internal Affairs Directorate, Commissioner Stanislava Todorova, at a media briefing, Novini.bg reported.

According to her, her brother was detained at the same address months ago and is serving a permanent detention order in custody.

He is listed as an employee of two companies that are being investigated.

The two have been building illegal high fences and buildings adjacent to their house to hinder the work of the police, continuing to carry out their illegal activity. The address is in the "Fakulteta" district.

"After we received operational data that fentanyl was being distributed here, the "Krasna Polyana" municipality assisted us by providing an excavator to remove the fence. It was 3 meters high with barbed wire on it. After each check, the fence became higher and higher. They use the time we are trying to enter the address to get rid of the drugs. Today we broke down the wall and removed the pipe into which the doses were dumped," Todorova explained.

The SDVR specified that the purpose of building the fences in question is to buy time for the narcotics to be dumped into the canal until the police manage to remove or jump over them. However, the police managed to remove the drugs from the pipe.

The SDVR emphasized that this is not the first time that various amounts of fentanyl have been seized from the address in question.

The entire family is being checked, including where they work. This also applies to the detained brother. The family in question distributes not only fentanyl, but also heroin, marijuana and other drugs. The case has been under investigation for three years and family members have been detained many times with various amounts of drugs.