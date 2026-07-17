The state of emergency has been lifted due to the landslide on the Smolyan-Pamporovo road

The Mayor of Smolyan Nikolay Melemov has lifted the state of emergency declared on May 1 due to the active landslide in the Raykovski Livadi area on the Smolyan-Pamporovo road, according to the order published on the municipal administration's website.

It states that the state of emergency is lifted after the circumstances that necessitated its declaration have ceased to exist.

„The state of emergency cannot last indefinitely. It will be lifted after the electricity distribution company completes the work on the construction and connection of the second power supply to Pamporovo“, said the deputy mayor of Smolyan municipality, Mariana Tsekova, to BTA, BTA correspondent in Smolyan Elena Pavlova reported.

She explained that at the moment the resort complex is again powered by two independent power lines, which guarantees the security of the power supply. “Mayor Nikolay Melemov was personally on site to make sure that everything was done, after which the state of emergency was lifted. We cannot maintain it year-round“, added Tsekova.

The state of emergency was declared on May 1, after a landslide activated in the Raykovski Livadi area, which closed the Smolyan-Pamporovo road. According to the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, about 5,000 square meters of land collapsed at that time, and the affected road section was nearly 70 meters long.

Due to the landslide, traffic was redirected to bypass routes through Stoykite and the "Rozhen" pass, and the gas supply to the resort was temporarily suspended due to a ruptured gas pipeline. Subsequently, Pamporovo's power supply was provided under an emergency scheme, and in recent months, work has continued on restoring the infrastructure and providing the resort with a second independent power supply.

At the moment, the landslide is still active, and the conclusions of the specialists regarding emergency drainage of the terrain and the possible period for bringing in heavy machinery are awaited, the regional governor added.