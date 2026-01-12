Tsvetanka Andreeva: As for the third term, Rumen Radev will give it to the party that will benefit him the most

"As for the third term, it seems to me that President Radev will act here as a politician who will have a certain interest in the party to which he will hand over the third term, and we will not so much observe the presidential strategy to see if there is experience, if there is a will to form a cabinet. So Radev is increasingly acting as a politician, giving up the power of the president, which the Constitution and the spirit of the law give him". This was noted by political scientist Tsvetanka Andreeva to the Bulgarian National Radio:

"I cannot say which parliamentary group would be most useful to him if he joined the political battle. The likelihood of forming a coalition at the moment is both "Vazrazhdane" and "We continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria", so these are quite different options, which are somewhat mutually exclusive, but we will have to see. I would be misleading people if I focused on any specific group".

"The interpretations of the protest are just beginning", she added in an interview for the show "Something More" on the "Horizont" program Andreeva:

"The expectations that there will be excessive mobilization and a large increase in votes for "We continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria" are not true", added the political scientist.