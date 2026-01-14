President Rumen Radev hands over a second exploratory mandate to form a government to a candidate for prime minister, nominated by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria".

The second largest parliamentary group has already announced that they will immediately return it unfulfilled. This was also done on Monday by GERB-SDF, who received the first opportunity to form a new cabinet in the 51st National Assembly.

On Monday, President Radev handed over and received back the unfulfilled first mandate for a government from the resigned Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, nominated as a candidate for Prime Minister by GERB-SDF.

48 hours later, the parliamentary roulette will spin for the second time.

At 10 a.m. today, the head of state will hand over the second folder for forming a cabinet to the candidate for Prime Minister, nominated by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria".

The end of this part of the procedure has also been announced.

The Constitution provides for a third opportunity to form a cabinet in the current National Assembly.

The President hands over the last mandate to a parliamentary group on his own choice.