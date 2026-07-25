Krum Zarkov announced firm support for Iliana Yotova

BSP Chairman Krum Zarkov officially announced that the current head of state Iliana Yotova has his categorical support for the upcoming presidential elections in the fall of 2026.

The party leader's reaction came immediately after Yotova confirmed on the show “Panorama“ on BNT her intention to enter the race for “Dondukov“ 2.

Instant party reaction on social networks

“On “Panorama” Iliana Yotova just announced her candidacy for president! "She has my support," Krum Zarkov wrote on his personal Facebook profile, quoted by the BNT Novinite news program. The leader of the socialists expressed strong confidence that within the framework of the upcoming internal party procedure, Yotova will receive the approval of the entire left. According to him, for a large part of Bulgarian socialists, she remains the most worthy figure for head of state.

Context of the presidential campaign in 2026

Iliyana Yotova took office as president in January 2026, after Rumen Radev resigned to head the government. On national television, she specified that she would run for office as an independent candidate nominated by an initiative committee. As political analysts note from Club Z, despite the independent nature of its campaign, the support of the BSP is considered a key factor for the ultimate success of the elections in the fall.

Media publications in the agency Focus News recalls that Zarkov has previously shown approval of Yotova's activities, defining her as an experienced politician with a clear vision for the country's national security and foreign policy. The BSP is expected to officially launch its legitimate procedures under the party order in the coming weeks to consolidate the left-wing vote around her name.