The deputy from "Democratic Bulgaria" Elisaveta Belobradova stated on BNT that the parliamentary group refused to support the decision to accept American military equipment due to the lack of sufficient information from the executive branch.

According to her, the formation remains a consistent supporter of Bulgaria's strategic partnership with its allies.

„We have always been categorical that Bulgaria must be a strategic partner of all its allies. "You know how much we value our active participation in all alliances, including as an active member of NATO," said Belobradova, quoted by novini.bg.

According to her, however, the parliament did not receive the necessary information to make an informed decision.

„Democratic Bulgaria“ as a parliamentary group only supports decisions that it can make in an informed manner,“ she pointed out.

Belobradova sharply criticized Prime Minister Rumen Radev, accusing him of transferring political responsibility to the National Assembly. According to her, Radev did not provide the deputies with the necessary information about the talks held, but nevertheless asked the parliament to take responsibility.

She also stated that the ruling majority should only bear political responsibility for the decision.

Belobradova rejected the claims that „Democratic Bulgaria“ is in conflict with the ruling party on all issues.

“When the right decisions are made and work is done to protect the national interest of Bulgaria, we will always support them“, she said.

As examples, Belobradova pointed to the changes in the Electoral Code and the expected amendments to the Public Procurement Act. At the same time, she emphasized that the party will not support decisions solely because they are related to allied relations.

“No one will be able to hang “Democratic Bulgaria“ like some kind of badge just because somewhere it says “The United States of America“ or the word “allies“ is used, the MP said.

Belobradova also commented on the words of Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov, who defined “Democratic Bulgaria“ as a “party with no need“.

“Irony, sarcasm and insulting words are the only defense of the weak. When you are the deputy prime minister and are responsible for the governing program of “Progressive Bulgaria“, as well as for demography and the family, but have not done anything so far, the only thing left for you is to comment on “Democratic Bulgaria“, she said.

Belobradova added that those in power should be evaluated according to the results of their work, not according to their political remarks.

According to her, the real issue is not the confrontation between the US and Russia, but Bulgaria's place in Europe. She also criticized the international positioning of the caretaker government, stating that the country is losing influence on the European stage.

Belobradova also defended the proposal of “Democratic Bulgaria“ for a lower budget deficit and limiting administrative costs.

“We proposed a budget option with a reduction in administrative costs and a deficit of 3 percent,“ she said.

According to her, the government preferred to increase spending instead of carrying out the necessary reforms.