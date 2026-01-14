SJC hears candidates for European Prosecutor from Bulgaria

The Supreme Judicial Council will publicly hear the seven admitted candidates for European Prosecutor from the Republic of Bulgaria, BNT reported.

Seven candidates submitted documents for participation in the procedure for the selection of a new European Prosecutor from Bulgaria. These are Mihaela Raydovska, Dimitar Belichev, Svetlana Shopova-Koleva, Plamen Petkov, Ivaylo Iliev, Desislava Pironeva and Boyko Atanasov.

On March 27, 2025, the European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi removed the Bulgarian prosecutor in the College of the European Public Prosecutor's Office Teodora Georgieva. This is the first such case since the establishment of the European Public Prosecutor's Office four years ago.

In September 2025, the European Public Prosecutor's Office initiated disciplinary proceedings against Teodora Georgieva.