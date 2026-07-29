Navigation in the area of the affected pipeline near the Zlatna Ribka campsite is safe

Navigation in the area of the affected section of the discharge pipe of the treatment plant near the Zlatna Ribka campsite is safe after the necessary actions were taken by the Executive Agency "Maritime Administration" and the State Enterprise "Port Infrastructure". Immediately after establishing the exact coordinates, the Executive Agency "Maritime Administration" distributed a navigation message for a dangerous area in order to promptly warn passing vessels, and the State Enterprise "Port Infrastructure" placed a marking buoy that marks the location and provides the necessary visibility in the area. The area is under surveillance and there are currently no reports of navigation difficulties.

The facility is part of the system for deep-sea discharge and discharge of treated wastewater into the sea area of the Sozopol treatment plant and directs the water into the sea at a controlled depth.

The case concerns an infrastructure facility, not a navigation problem, therefore further restoration actions are within the competence of the Sozopol Municipality and the owner/operator of the treatment plant.