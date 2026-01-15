Khairi Sadakov: APS will accept the third mandate and discuss it

The APS will accept the third mandate, after which they will gather and discuss what decision to come up with. This was stated to journalists in parliament by the chairman of the parliamentary group Khairi Sadakov.

Earlier today, President Rumen Radev announced that on Friday, January 16, he will hand over the third exploratory mandate for forming a government within the framework of the 51st parliament, and the folder will be given to representatives of the “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms“.

"Allow me to express our positive assessment and gratitude to the president for his decision,“ said Sadakov. “We accept this as an assessment of our consistent efforts to uphold the principles of democracy, statehood, institutional unity and the power of the state”, said Sadakov.

He explained that a meeting of the parliamentary group and the structures with which they will discuss and come up with a decision is coming up.