MP Marin Tikhomirov from the parliamentary group of “We continue the change“ appealed in a declaration from the parliamentary rostrum for assistance from the competent institutions in connection with a case with Roma homes in Stara Zagora. He announced that as a member of the Human Rights Commission, he was informed about the upcoming demolition of the homes of more than 30 families on July 27.

I visited Stara Zagora, held meetings with both citizens and representatives of the competent institutions and after an inspection I found that there is no publicly presented clear plan of what will happen to these families after the removal of their homes, the MP explained. So far, he has not received information about where the people will be accommodated and how the state and local authorities will guarantee their rights.

Regardless of the legality of the individual construction projects, the state is obliged to act in a manner that combines the rule of law with the protection of human dignity, Marin Tikhomirov insisted. According to him, it is unacceptable for families and children to be left without a clear decision on their accommodation.

The MP has already notified the Council of Europe about this case and has sent letters to all competent institutions with a request for an urgent inspection and taking the necessary actions.

From this parliamentary rostrum, I call on the National Assembly to take a statesmanlike approach, Tikhomirov continued. According to him, the topic of the Roma community should not be used for political confrontations, election campaigns or short-term political dividends.

I appeal to all parliamentary groups to show responsibility and act to find a legal and humane solution, the PP representative appealed. I call on the competent institutions and the mayor of Stara Zagora to immediately present a specific action plan that would guarantee compliance with the law, the protection of human rights and preventing people, especially children, from being left without shelter, the MP said. And he asked why these neighborhoods have been allowed to grow for decades without a clear state policy. There was talk of integration and the implementation of numerous projects and billions of European funds were spent, but we see that the problem has not been solved. This means that the state, regardless of the various problems over the years, has not found a sustainable solution, Tikhomirov pointed out.

Today I am emotional because I saw a 70-year-old woman who was removing the tiles from her roof by herself. 35 years ago she put them on her roof by herself. This woman cannot remain on the street, he said. These children cannot be in poverty. We cannot claim to be a European country and humiliate our own citizens, the MP emphasized.

The MP reminded the majority of “Progressive Bulgaria“ that thousands of the Roma community gave their support for them in the elections. The people have given you a chance not just to stand behind them, but to solve the problems in the long term, Marin Tikhomirov pointed out.