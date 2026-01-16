Kostadin Kostadinov: At the request of "Vazrazhdane", the mass and illegal voting in Turkey for the MRF is over!

The legal committee has just adopted the proposal of Vazrazhdane to limit voting in countries outside the EU to 20 sections - as it was until 2021.

This means that the mass and illegal voting in Turkey for the MRF is over!

This was written on "Facebook" by the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov.

The more interesting thing is something else. The Janissaries from the PPDB voted once again in full sync with Peevski's MRF and tried to sabotage the proposal of Vazrazhdane. The APS of Radev and Dogan also voted against the proposal of Vazrazhdane.

Dear compatriots, I urge you to flood the pages of the Janissaries with questions about why they once again support Peevski and MRF.

Ask Radev if he supports the opinion of his people from the APS and if he supports the mass and illegal voting in Turkey.