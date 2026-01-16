We are a systemic formation and we participate in elections to win them. Over the years, we have shown that we can be effective both in government and in opposition, but what we have not changed is to respect the vote of Bulgarian citizens and to fight for it and to try to formulate new goals for Bulgarian society and to form a new self-confidence for them. Over the past year, we have achieved this in our goals. We are going to new elections as a formation that has achieved its main goal - the full integration of Bulgaria within the EU. This was stated by Toma Bikov from GERB in the program “Panorama” on BNT.

This does not mean the end of history, but a new challenge. It means making efforts not only to set new goals for Bulgarian society, but also to try to convince even our opponents that these goals are realistic and for the good of Bulgaria, he pointed out.

We made an announcement about the closure of the Anti-Corruption Commission a few months ago. This is an institution that makes no sense at all. Investigative functions were introduced there. This institution has basically become a problem, and there is not much point in it. Its investigative functions were a mistake. We need to return to the official framework of the Bulgarian Constitution - to use the institutions it provides for, to have a legal system that is normal. Naturally, there is a need for changes and this is a very serious problem, the GERB MP recalled.

My opinion is that the fewer changes are made to the Electoral Code before elections, the easier it would be for both the election administration and Bulgarian citizens. If in the next parliament we all have the will that electoral changes can be made, but they come into effect not from the next, but at the next election, then we will be able to think about these topics more freely, announced Toma Bikov.

According to him, a big mistake is that electoral technology in certain cases turns into ideology. The result is low trust in the Bulgarian electoral process and institutions, regardless of who heads them.

The government resigned at the will of GERB, after we saw the large-scale protests and drew our conclusions. Not everyone agreed, but that was the will of GERB. We have quite a few differences with the MRF. Thank you for the support we accepted in the name of Bulgaria becoming a member of the eurozone. Unfortunately, we did not receive support on this topic from the PP-DB, he emphasized.

We leave the country with over 3% economic growth, in fifth place in the EU, we leave it with 14 billion more collected revenues, we leave it with lower unemployment, with higher employment. We have fulfilled our commitment with dignity and achieved our historic goal, and Bulgarian citizens are yet to appreciate this, believes Bykov.