Some do not trust paper, others - by machine. At GERB, we have always supported the right of people to choose to vote with what they prefer - either by paper or by machine. Control is more important. This was stated in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” Yordanka Fandakova from GERB-SDS.

“The parties have a great responsibility for this control, because each party sends its representatives to the section election commissions. And it is responsible for the people it sends, for their training, for their preparation and, of course, for their correctness”, said Fandakova.

She added that GERB supports the PP's proposal for the scanning devices.

„PP-DB also has representatives in the CEC and in the sectional commissions. I don't want to believe that they don't trust their own people”, said Fandakova.

She commented that in less than 1 year, the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov has fulfilled the main priorities set, including Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone. „A very important result was saving the Recovery and Sustainability Plan. Because this is over 5 billion leva, which is being invested in the economy and in citizens”, said Fandakova.

What the governance configuration will be after the elections will be decided by the voters. “One thing is clear, at least for me: in this political crisis and in this geopolitical environment, full majorities are unlikely to be possible. So, there will certainly be talk of coalitions”, said Fandakova.

As a former mayor of Sofia, she also commented on the garbage problems.

”This crisis should have been avoided. This is a commitment of the mayor. This crisis was created by the mayor and his team for two reasons. First, there was an extreme delay. The mayor's team had two years to prepare the procedures, to announce them on time, and they sent them to the Public Procurement Agency just a few days before the contracts with the “mafia” expired – I say it in quotes because only the mafia is being talked about. When is the mafia being talked about? When the crisis has already begun. When it became clear that there is no time. Mr. Terziev extended the contracts with this “mafia“, because I had left such an opportunity”, said Fandakova. “The fight against the mafia is conducted with clear procedures and alternatives”, she added. According to her, the monopoly of one of the companies has now been returned.