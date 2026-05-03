"Progressive Bulgaria" confirmed: Radev will be the nomination for Prime Minister

Countdown to the handover of the first mandate for forming a government. "Progressive Bulgaria" has confirmed that Rumen Radev will be the nomination for Prime Minister of Bulgaria. As such, he will receive the portfolio from President Iliana Yotova, Nova TV reports.

The deadlines that they have set for themselves to act from now on will be announced to the president on Tuesday during the consultations. And they are as follows: on Thursday, the handover of the mandate itself should take place, when they will already go with a full portfolio. They are ready with the ministerial staff. And by the end of the week, we should have a regular government, with the oath and transfer of power on Friday.

After that, the real work follows - the legislative work, which will be in the National Assembly. The first step will be the budget for 2026. “Progressive Bulgaria” announced that they are almost ready with the budget plan, but they are fully relying on the budget for 2025, which was prepared by the GERB-BSP, ITN coalition and with the support of the DPS.

“The deadlines are clear. This week we are striving to form the government. From then on, we will immediately start working on the budget, which is urgent. And with the laws on judicial reform, which need to be sufficiently thought out, but some of them can go immediately. No one has ever formed a government so quickly and in the time frame we will do it,” said Anton Kutev.

He did not say whether there would be people from the official government who would end up as ministers or deputy ministers in the new cabinet. “Ultimately, Radev and the person who won the elections and will be prime minister will decide. So this decision will largely be his. I rather think that there will be none, but this is Radev's decision”, said Kutev.

”Successful measures related to prices, inflation and the effect of the war in Iran must be taken. Reasonable measures must be taken and we will propose such measures. The economic teams are already meeting. Secondly, we will express our position that the concentration of power should not lead to the diversion of the current model to new circles, but the mandate given by the Bulgarian voters must be respected — namely to dismantle the model”, said Bozhidar Bozhanov from DB.

„We will support policies, not one or another party. This is the right approach. What is very important for the budget is that a package of measures must be urgently proposed. This must be a large package to support business and people in connection with the increased prices of fuel and fertilizers, which then inevitably leads to high inflation”, said Nikolay Denkov from „We continue the change”.