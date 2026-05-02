Dimitar Manolov: There are already official data that show that our country was not ready for the eurozone

Monthly inflation in Bulgaria in April, measured by the consumer price index, is expected to be 2%, and annual - 7.1%, according to the express preliminary estimate of the National Statistical Institute. This contrasts sharply with the data from last month, according to which monthly inflation in March was 0.9%, and annual inflation was only 4.1%. How will this affect the budget, the president of the Podkrepa Confederation of Trade Unions commented Dimitar Manolov on the show “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov”.

According to him, one of the reasons for this jump is the political crisis and, in his words, the anarchy in which we have been living for the fourth month since we have been in the eurozone. He commented that there is already official data that shows that our country was not ready for the eurozone.

“The increase in prices will certainly increase budget revenues. The Minister of Finance did not make any mistakes, but there was no way, because with this extended budget you do not have much room for maneuver. What I heard is that the circle around the future Prime Minister, the former President, had prepared a lot. We will see who will also be the Minister of Finance,” said Manolov. According to him, the name of Galab Donev is being discussed as an option for Minister of Finance.

“I am not uninterested in who will be the Minister of Labor, as well as who will be the Minister of Energy, because our energy sector is currently in a very shaky state”, commented the president of the CT “Podkrepa“. He also commented on the possibilities for a potential Minister of Labor and Social Policy. “I would not be surprised if Hasan Ademov remains the Minister of Social Affairs and I would not mind”, Manolov pointed out.

He also stated that “Bulgargaz” is certainly not in its best economic condition. According to him, the company is unlikely to disappear, but its activities may pass into other hands. “I see a similar danger”, Manolov believes.

Regarding taxes, he stated that the tax system should be reconsidered. “Here we are again in a vicious circle. There is something to be done in both taxes and social security”. He also commented that the ceiling on social security income should be removed.