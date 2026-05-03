Dimitar Ganev: The tension between the PP and the DB was at a very high level a year, a year and a half ago

The 52nd National Assembly is officially a fact. The new 240 members of parliament took an oath, promising to be guided by the interests of the people in all their actions. The distribution in the plenary hall is such as we have not seen before, and officially “We continue the change“ and “Democratic Bulgaria“ have split into two parliamentary groups.

The political situation in the country was commented on by sociologist Andrey Raichev and political scientist Dimitar Ganev on bTV.

Ganev pointed out that tension between the PP and the DB has existed for a long time. “We have had indications of such a division for a long time. The tension there was at a very high level a year, a year and a half ago,” he said.

According to him, the decision to split was inevitable: “The moment was only possible now. If they had registered as one parliamentary group, from now on it depends on the will of Rumen Radev and the rules of the National Assembly whether there will be a possibility for one group to split into two.“

According to him, the two formations are already entering into competition: “From now on, these friends will be competitors. And this will be seen in their positions and votes. Competitors for the support of the liberal urban community.“

When asked whether they would stay together for the presidential elections, Ganev replied: “They do not have the option to nominate different candidates for president. Their main goal is for the coalition to reach a runoff.“

Andrei Raichev commented that the division also has ideological dimensions. “This story can be told in two ways. One is personal, but there is also a principled basis for the divorce. A very serious principled basis - right and left“, he said.

According to him, the difference between the two formations is in their economic policy: “One is a policy of increasing incomes, increasing pensions, decisive spending... the other is restrictions, savings, a strict budget.“

Raichev added that the two political lines are different: “These are two universes. And in this sense, this divorce is natural.“

The two analysts united around the thesis that the formations will enter into competition. “This is not just about our people, it is a matter of assessment“, said Raichev.

According to him, one formation is stepping on tradition, while the other is still building its electorate. “One is a bearer of tradition, and the other is something new that needs to develop an electorate“, he pointed out.

The conversation also touched on the topic of the new political balance with the participation of “Progressive Bulgaria“ and President Rumen Radev.

Raichev described his behavior as characteristic: “He is a classic general. He prepares, prepares, prepares and then acts quickly.“

In this regard, Boyko Borisov's behavior was also commented on: “He is a super-improviser. There, without preparation, you instantly become a karate fighter. There, there is no preparation, just the opposite.“