The chairwoman of the parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" Nadezhda Yordanova commented in the studio of "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov" on the results of the elections, the division in the right-wing space and the upcoming political challenges facing the country.

She made a critical assessment of the situation after the elections and the division of the parliamentary groups:

"In the 52nd National Assembly, unfortunately, a serious political mistake was made in our part of the parliament. We from "Democratic Bulgaria" appreciated the decision of our colleagues from "Continuing the Change" to form a separate parliamentary group as such a mistake, because in this situation, in which there is a political force that seriously concentrates power, it is necessary to have an effective and clear opposition. Disunity at this moment weakens this potential. We made efforts to convince our colleagues, but we did not succeed."

In her words, the decision to split came as a surprise:

"We were notified of this decision in the last hours before the opening of the parliament. They stated their arguments for forming a separate parliamentary group. We made efforts to dissuade them, but we clearly did not succeed. The emotion is difficult to overcome, because when you stand before the voters with a common mandate, such a deviation naturally leads to a human reaction. But we have to leave that behind and look ahead."

When asked if the decision was the result of personal factors, Yordanova was cautious:

"I cannot speak about the decisions and motivations of my colleagues. This is a question that they must answer. Nothing happens by chance in politics, but at the moment our focus is on how "Democratic Bulgaria" can be a strong opposition parliamentary group.

Yordanova stressed that the party will defend a clear political line:

"Our task is to approach solving the problems from a center-right position. We have a ready-made package of measures that we are working on and will propose solutions, including on the budget. There is a way to maintain the tax and social security burden, to preserve the investment program and for the state to remain socially responsible – through reforms, cutting unnecessary spending and closing the corruption taps."

Regarding the upcoming budget, Yordanova said:

"We will start seriously dealing with the budget procedure for 2026. This will be a difficult debate, but I hope that reasonable solutions will be found for Bulgaria."

She also recalled the public tension surrounding tax policy:

"Last year there was a tax revolt – people were angry against the increase in taxes and the lack of clarity about where the funds were going."

Nadezhda Yordanova rejected the allegations of possible cooperation between "Progressive Bulgaria":

"I have not attended such conversations and have not heard such allegations. There is no political logic in such a scenario, unless a coalition government is sought, but at the moment there are no indications of this."

Despite the split, Yordanova sees an opportunity for a common presidential candidate:

"When a president is elected, a unifying figure is sought. According to the Constitution, the president represents the unity of the nation, so it is normal for different political entities to seek a common candidacy. It is true that internal disunity creates noise that could have been avoided, but we must show political maturity."

She also commented on the actions of the new government:

"We see declarations and common promises, but no concrete measures. This looks like a preliminary search for justifications. The situation with fuel prices and economic challenges is getting more complicated and we expect to see real solutions, not just requests."

Regarding the distribution of parliamentary committees, she emphasized:

"No post can be the price for a larger political entity to be divided into smaller ones. This weakens efficiency and political weight. In parliament, the size of parliamentary groups matters – it determines the influence and the possibility of implementing policies."

Nadezhda Yordanova outlined a clear line of conduct for "Democratic Bulgaria" – critical of the division on the right, but focused on its role as an active opposition and the search for solutions on key issues for the country.