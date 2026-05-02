Iran cuts oil production to prevent its storage facilities from overflowing

Iran has begun cutting oil production to prevent its oil storage facilities from overflowing amid a US naval blockade, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to them, Tehran has started cutting production early, without waiting for its oil storage facilities to be completely filled. Iranian engineers have the necessary experience to capped oil wells without causing serious damage and then quickly resume production.

The US military imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13, declaring its intention to block the movement of all ships heading to ports in the Islamic Republic, as well as those trying to deviate from its coasts. In late April, US President Donald Trump said that Iranian oil pipelines could soon explode if the Islamic Republic of the United States' naval blockade continues.

Iran's permanent representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, noted on April 28 that the United States, by imposing a naval blockade on Iran, accompanied by the seizure of merchant ships and the detention of crews, is in fact acting like pirates and terrorists.