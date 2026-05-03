Bojanov: We will not remain silent, especially if the mandate given by the Bulgarians to dismantle the model is misused

We have no plans for protests, they are organized when a red line is crossed, and we do not yet know who the ministers are. Let's not rush, said Bozhidar Bojanov, co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.

He warned of the possibility of a concentration of power, because it has not happened for a long time that a party has 131 deputies and shared what topics the ruling party from "Progressive Bulgaria" will discuss:

"I do not think that our position is two-faced, because it does not give the voters what they expected. We talked about the topic of the Supreme Judicial Council throughout the election campaign, and it is absolutely mandatory, and we will elect it with any majority outside of GERB and MRF. And the voters will get what we promised."

He recalled that at the opening of the National Assembly, the Democratic Party of Bulgaria (DB) stated that they would be an opposition - constructive and would support the right things, "but we will not remain silent, especially if the mandate given by the Bulgarian citizens to dismantle the model is misused".

Regarding the changes to the Constitution - to the house book, Bozanov stated that this is not a proposal by either the Democratic Party of Bulgaria (DB) or the People's Party (PP), but by GERB:

"We have not been stuck on this. But to note that there were caretaker cabinets headed by Peevski's people and a Cabinet dominated by Peevski's will does not mean that the system is bad, but that the conjuncture was controlled by Peevski. We saw that this same Constitution produced a caretaker cabinet with Andrey Gyurov. The problem is not in the texts, but it is a topic that we will discuss with the PP. We will see all the pros and cons and which model is better, that's why I say discuss."

About the divorce with the PP, Bozanov refused to give explanations, because this was a PP decision:

"We tried to defend the thesis for a single PG with many arguments, and above all because the voters voted for the coalition as such and not for separate parties. A concentration of power of 131 deputies is coming, and when there is one party, there must be a strong and coordinated opposition. Such a division is an action in the opposite direction. It is extremely important to have a unified candidacy for president - that remains. But the feeling of division raises question marks for voters and we will try to overcome it. The "Peevski-Borisov" model has not yet been dismantled. The election results are a prerequisite, but actions are ahead. The alternative is to move to a regrouping - another form with other masters, but with the same effects on the public environment."

The co-chair of the DB stated that there are signs that they will monitor and they will be indicative of whether there is a regrouping. And one such is the removal of Peevski and Borisov's security guards.

And there is also the product tax for electrical appliances, which went into the hands of the scoundrels:

"If the situation with the product taxes persists, it means that there is a regrouping and someone has taken the resource. We will monitor what is happening, including in the Judiciary, the election of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Prosecutor General is important, but we will judge by the actions of the Prosecutor General whether there is a will for change, for example, whether he will be stripped of his powers or whether procedural restrictions will be imposed on him so that he is not used as a bludgeon. We will monitor these things and the tenders for private hospitals, whether this diverted resource from the NHIF will be redirected to new owners or whether the quality will remain to be improved."