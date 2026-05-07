Vitanov: The decisions of the temporary committees do not lead to anything

So far, there has not been a single decision of the temporary committees that has contributed or led to anything. This was stated on the sidelines of the parliament by the chairman of the parliamentary group of "Progressive Bulgaria" Petar Vitanov.

We recall that earlier today the PB did not allow the creation of a commission to investigate the origin of the property of the leader of the MRF, Delyan Peevski. Initially, only two representatives from the PB voted "for". In a revote, 129 of Rumen Radev's deputies and 30 deputies from GERB voted "abstained". 20 deputies from the MRF and 1 from GERB were against. 48 votes "for" came from "Democratic Bulgaria", "We continue the change" and "Vazrazhdane".

Very soon you will see the results of the battle with the oligarchy, said Vitanov.