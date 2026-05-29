Shishkov: The head of the cadastre in Varna should have a dismissal order from today

This is truly illegal construction on a scale that I have never imagined in my long-standing practice that I could establish. This was said by the regional minister Ivan Shishkov.

He categorically stated that the construction did not start in 2021. “The culprits, the shortcomings and the period in which it happened - mid-2023, a certificate of tolerance was issued for buildings that were not built. Then it was the GERB government“, explained Shishkov.

“This is obviously a documentary fraud. The only person involved in the case is the head of the cadastre in Varna, because he quite helpfully filled them in the cadastre. And his answer was: “They provided me with documents“. My answer was: “You could have checked the orthophotos, as I did in 5 minutes, to find out that these buildings were not there“, the minister commented.

“Moreover, when you issued the tolerance certificates – there is no detailed development plan, that is, they do not comply with urban planning norms, which is also an obligation to have tolerance status“, he added.

Shishkov announced that the head of the cadastre in Varna should have a dismissal order from today. “I said it very clearly and you know that when I say it, it happens. Most likely, other authorities will be interested in it, but this is the smallest offense in this story that I am telling you“, the regional minister was categorical.

He also explained that the construction control of all that has been happening is with the Varna Municipality. “Buildings are a category that is subject to control by the Municipality. Now allocate your time to GERB, to the current mayor, but to this day the control is with the Varna Municipality“, Shishkov also announced.

Shishkov described the construction of this entire settlement as “organized blindness“. “We established that there is an admitted deadline for the development of a detailed development plan in January 2025 - at a time when the mayor claims that there have already been signals of illegal construction. "A detailed development plan cannot be allowed to legalize illegal construction," he added.