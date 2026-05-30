President Iliana Yotova will open the career forum "Bulgaria on Five Oceans", organized by the platform "Bulgaria wants you", the press secretariat of the presidential institution announced, BTA reports.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. at the "Inter Expo Center" in Sofia and will bring together representatives of institutions, prominent personalities in various fields and business representatives, who will present career development opportunities in Bulgaria.

BTA recalls that this is the second edition of the forum. Last year, the event attracted over 4,500 visitors and nearly 80 leading companies from various sectors. The two specially built stages and the extensive expo area turned the space of nearly 4,000 sq. m into a natural center for dialogue about the future of Bulgaria. This spring, the forum will return with an even stronger program and an impressive list of guest speakers and panelists, the team of “Bulgaria wants you“ indicated.