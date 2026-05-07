Mirchev: A serious false start for this majority in the National Assembly

Remember that Radev and his people announced that they expect fuel prices to be increased on the first day of the new government. However, we did not see any measures from them against this. That is why we are proposing 11 specific measures. This was stated to journalists by Martin Dimitrov from “Democratic Bulgaria“.

He presented some of them:

“Saving measures by stimulating urban, suburban, intercity bus transport and rail transport; stimulating remote work; NRA to continue control of gas stations under the Euro Law; every change in prices at gas stations should be published to the public and consumers themselves should sanction these increases by buying from another place; the biocomponent within fuels should be voluntary; we want a constant review of fuel reserves, to be available, so that if they need to be used, there are no surprises; we want the Ministry of Energy's intention to compensate non-household consumers – energy-intensive industries to be completed,“ he announced.

Dimitrov drew attention to the fact that it is not possible with general talk, but with specific measures: “I hope Radev and his people will also propose measures and say what exactly they will do.“

Ivaylo Mirchev added: “We expected the majority to come out and present a plan. Instead, it started with a false start. Instead of what we are doing – measures to combat inflation, we started by lecturing the opposition. Obviously, what worries the majority is the removal of Borisov and Peevski's security. Remember that we were the first to reveal that these were false signals that made it so that they had security again. We were the first to submit a legislative proposal that is not for specific MPs, but that there should be no MPs who need security from the National Security Service - they can be treated according to the general procedure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The majority does not provide a solution to this, it obviously worries them. A few days after the elections, there was a meeting of the commission that decided to continue not to remove Peevski's security from the National Security Service. What worries us is that enormous support was accumulated in the elections to eliminate this model. Radev and PB were the ones who accumulated this trust, and we expect this political force to show that it can achieve results. The only facts, however, are that the security guards remain, apparently with the will of the majority.“

“The commission we wanted – to investigate Peevski's property was not supported. A serious false start for this majority in the National Assembly“, the co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria“ is categorical.

Regarding the vote in the plenary hall for the new government, he emphasized: “We are the opposition, we will not participate in this government and we will vote “against“.“