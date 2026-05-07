also commented

Nice cabinet, shouts Dachkov.

I won't say anything about Demerdzhiev's knowledge of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. I'll just say that there is the first conflict. With Kandev.

Pekanov, a good Minister of Economy. But he's not there. And only a deputy prime minister without portfolio. So they could have appointed him as the Prime Minister's personal advisor. And to be responsible for the better reporters.

Ivo Hristov - apparently the director of a waterfall.

The outsider, whose name was apparently Cheburashka in childhood.

I can recommend Radev and her a good private clinic in Bulgaria to lift the curtain. So that they don't rush to neighboring Turkey.

Yavor Gechev must be shedding bitter tears. Such a pathetic, useless jerk.

And now Evtim Miloshev. And they supposedly denied that he would be the Ministry of Bodybuilding. They don't keep their word. They can cross out culture.

A cheerful cabinet. None of them are up to it, but as soon as Kutev announces that this is his National Assembly, we will apparently call her "cheerful children, they shine like light bulbs".

This comment was posted on his Facebook page by former Interior Minister Bogomil Bonev, after Rumen Radev announced the names of the ministers in his draft cabinet.