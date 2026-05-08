Ursula von der Leyen congratulates Rumen Radev on his election as Prime Minister

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Rumen Radev on his election as Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

"Congratulations to Rumen Radev on his appointment as Prime Minister of Bulgaria. At a time of profound geopolitical changes, we have a strong program to work on. From security and defense to jobs, competitiveness and energy independence. Together we move forward, for Bulgaria and for Europe", von der Leyen wrote on her X profile.

The National Assembly elected Rumen Radev as Prime Minister with 124 votes "for", 70 - "against" and 36 MPs abstained.