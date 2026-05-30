Elisaveta Belobradova: Peevski shows immense spinelessness, hypocrisy and fear

"The spinelessness, hypocrisy and fear that Delyan Peevski shows is immense. What he shows is insane fear".

This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by the deputy from "Democratic Bulgaria" Elisaveta Belobradova.

She also emphasized the behavior of the DPS: "Suddenly they became extremely constructive, humble, and polite. We will see how they will develop as a political force and whether they will show any opposition at all.

Courtesy: Mr. "Cash" became Mr. Radev

In the program "Politically Incorrect" Belobradova commented on the resignation of Borislav Sarafov from the post of Acting Prosecutor General:

"Radev publicly came out and said "Bravo, Mr. Sarafov" - at one point he also became Mr. Sarafov, just as everyone was a mafia, etc. Just as Mr. "Cash" became Mr. Radev, so did Mr. Sarafov. Everyone began to behave politely with each other. When we talk about temporary committees, we are talking about illuminating entire systems of relationships. If Mr. Radev is now congratulating Mr. Sarafov, it means that they are actually on very good terms and Mr. Radev is congratulating Mr. Sarafov for getting away with it. He is yet to congratulate him even more. It would be good for Mr. Radev to congratulate Mr. Sarafov when he goes to prison, but it is unlikely that it will come to that."

According to her, no matter who the people are in the Supreme Judicial Council, the problems in the judiciary cannot be solved. According to her, many mechanisms are needed to free her.

The change of places of the gates

"The big problem is whether in the coming months we will observe the change of places of the gates. Peevski had some gates everywhere in the institutions and now at some point the people around Radev are starting to occupy these gates. Our job through the instruments of legislation is to try to limit this process as much as possible. Absolute power is an absolute abyss. There will be attempts to preserve some of the gates, only this time for the new government. We will see how the process will go".

The MP emphasized that underestimating the parliament and the work of the MPs has always led to very big mistakes. "These 131 people will bear responsibility for everything that will happen in the coming months", she warned.

In her words, Radev was offered everything, and absolutely free of charge:

"He received an offer to donate both gates, and political support, and parliamentary support - he received absolutely everything. If he accepts this offer even partially, the responsibility will be entirely his, he will not even write it off on Borisov and Peevski, because they are currently in such a position - they have no other option but to offer absolutely everything they still have. There is no longer any ambition - it is visible in both political forces, there is no other ambition, beyond saving the skin of the two leaders".

The end of the political crisis

Elisaveta Belobradova also commented on the past elections and noted that Bulgarian citizens have indicated in their own way the end of the political crisis:

"The people have suffered an enormous amount from the politicians. After many of them did not vote, others continued to vote - at one point they put an end to all this".

For many years now we have had a political force with a full majority - this is a huge credit of trust and a huge responsibility, she emphasized.

There was an endless and terrifying overdose from the previous government, the MP reminded. And she added that last year at this time everyone was convinced that the government would at least make it to the local elections.

"When the opposition is strong and focused, it manages to consolidate energy to a large extent. Early elections were the right decision, even though we did not show what we should have shown as a political force and did not win the elections. The important thing is that we, together with the people in the square, put an end to this endless horror in which we lived".

Borisov himself decided to resign, Belobradova pointed out, adding that in recent days his battle with Peevski regarding this decision has been visible. She reminded that Borisov has always succumbed to pressure from the streets and has never liked or stood still when there is serious popular discontent against him.

According to her, the protests would not have subsided if he had not resigned. This way of governing could not have survived for a long time, she believes.

"People had reached a point where they would have gone much further than what was seen as peaceful protests".

However, people chose "Progressive Bulgaria" for many reasons, Belobradova believes. We did not look like a real organic coalition, she explains the PP-DB result in the elections. According to her, the vast majority of their voters wanted and continue to want the two parties to be in a coalition.

The question is why we failed to expand our support, she commented and noted that their election campaign seemed disjointed. "We have our past sins. We have a history of mistakes," she said, but added that they apologized, and reminded of the resignation of the DB leader.

The president unites the nation, but he is not a politician on the ground. Radev appeared "clean as a tear", expressed Belobradova's opinion about the categorical victory of the PB.

The Bulgarian people need a united opposition

She does not think that after the split of the PP and DB, decisions are made more easily than before. The voters wanted and insisted that we stay together, she repeated again.

"Any fragmentation at a key moment, when we have absolute full power of one political force, will inevitably lead to a negative effect for Bulgaria. The unification of the opposition is extremely important, especially when GERB, DPS and "Vazrazhdane" have huddled in a corner and only say "Yes, Mr. Radev. No, Mr. Radev. As you see fit, Mr. Radev". "At that moment we had no right to do that," Belobradova expressed her opinion.