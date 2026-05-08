Boyko Rashkov on the Minister of Justice: I have been in the system for 40 years and I have not heard from him

Former Minister of the Interior and MP from "We continue the change" Boyko Rashkov has harshly criticized the "Radev" cabinet, stating that he is "sincerely surprised" by the choice of some of the ministers. In a position published on Facebook, Rashkov states that he cannot believe the political transformation of Rumen Radev.

Here is Rashkov's full position:

I do not know if anyone is influencing Mr. Radev, but I am sincerely surprised. I can't even believe it.

I can't believe that this is the same person who came out to the square with a raised fist and said: “Get out of here!“

Regarding the Minister of Justice:

After all, I have worked in this system for about 40 years. I have never heard of such a person existing.

Then it became clear that this person worked with prosecutors who were appointed by Borisov and Peevski. And every normal person asks himself the question: will this man of Borisov and Peevski serve in the Ministry of Justice? My opinion is categorical – yes.

Unfortunately, this is a person who was first promoted to the Supreme Judicial Council as the Secretary General, nominated by Magdalinchev, then went to the CPKONPI together with Tsatsarov and continued to move along the same line.

We are talking about a person who does not have a single day of legal experience in the prosecutor's office, the investigation or the court. Such a person cannot participate qualitatively and effectively in the work of the Supreme Judicial Council.

I am also disappointed by the inclusion in today's cabinet of ministers who are representatives of a small, strident political group that has disappeared from the plenary hall. A group that was distinguished by the most brutal methods, insults, slander and aggressive behavior in the National Assembly. And today we see its representatives in the government.