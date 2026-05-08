Stancho Stanev takes over the temporary leadership of the State Agency for National Security

Stancho Stanev temporarily takes over the leadership of the State Agency for National Security“ (DANS), the press center of the Council of Ministers announced.

The decision was made at the first meeting of the "Radev" cabinet.

He will perform the functions of chairman of the agency until the appointment of a new holder of the position.

By government decision, Stanev was also appointed deputy chairman of DANS for a period of five years, starting from May 8.

The Council of Ministers indicated that he has extensive professional experience in the field of security, as well as excellent organizational and leadership qualities.

Stancho Stanev is a long-time employee of the National Security Service (NSO), and from 2023 to the present he has been working in the territorial directorate of "Sofia Customs".

He has a master's degree in finance from the University of National and World Economy (UNWE).