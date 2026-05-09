Prime Minister: Georgi Kandev will remain the Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

A large deficit in the state budget and dubious contracts for “elementary activities“ of enormous value - this is what Prime Minister Rumen Radev warned about.

According to him, inspections in the ministries are already revealing unpaid commitments and vicious practices, and all identified cases will be made public. Earlier, he and President Iliana Yotova laid flowers at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in memory of those who died in the fight against Nazism.

„The size of the deficit is large and our task is, above all, to discover these unpaid activities and commitments, because there is no way to make an objective assessment of the state of the country and from there to draw up a real, structured budget.“

„Signals are already coming in about incredible activities. Ridiculous even, but huge sums have been paid for them. Fantastic contracts are being issued for absolutely elementary activities that have been evaluated and for which huge amounts of money have been paid. And this is not one contract, this is a system. All these contracts will be presented to the media so that it is clear what happened and where the money went“, the Prime Minister announced.

He pointed out that similar problems exist everywhere. He gave as an example that similar cases are already becoming clear in the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, but there are also in other departments.

Radev added that the caretaker government will do everything possible to prepare a realistic budget in a short time.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgi Kandev will remain in his post, as he has proven his qualities in the fight against vote buying during the election campaign.

„Of course we will leave him. He has proven his qualities in the election campaign and the fight against vote buying, but I expect the Ministry of Internal Affairs to direct its efforts from the elections to the fight against corruption and abuses. I will expect an extremely responsible attitude and courage there, because a tough battle awaits us.“