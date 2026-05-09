Police in Pernik are searching for a 71-year-old man (PHOTO)

A 71-year-old man from Pernik has been declared wanted by the Second Regional Directorate in the city at the request of his relatives. This was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

The wanted man is Anton Ivanov Kazandjiev, who has been missing since 5:30 yesterday, when he left his home in the regional city.

According to police information, the man is about 170 cm tall, with brown eyes, no hair and a normal build.

According to his relatives, he suffers from dementia and is disoriented as to time and place. When he left his home, he was wearing a black tracksuit.

The police are urging citizens who have information about his whereabouts to call 112 or the nearest police station.