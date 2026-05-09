Iliana Yotova to attend the raising of the EU flag on the occasion of Europe Day

The Head of State Iliana Yotova will attend the traditional ceremony of raising the flag of the European Union in front of the presidential institution on the occasion of Europe Day.

The President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief will receive the guard of honor of the National Guard Unit.

Bulgaria celebrates Europe Day for the 19th time as a member state of the European Union. On this day in 1950, the Robert Schuman Declaration was signed, which laid the foundations of the European Union. In 1985, in Milan, the leaders of the community countries decided that May 9 would be celebrated as Europe Day.

Iliyana Yotova will also lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in memory of the Bulgarian soldiers who died in the fight against Nazism. Today marks 81 years since the end of World War II.