Yotova: The Prime Minister did not look towards Europe? Propaganda of the opponents, but the elections passed

I strongly believe that Bulgaria will have its consolidated position in its foreign policy relations. This was commented by President Iliana Yotova in connection with the expectations of the new government regarding foreign policy.

The head of state and Prime Minister Rumen Radev laid flowers at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in memory of those who died in the fight against Nazism.

"Our voice in Europe must be just as strong as that of the other 26 countries", Yotova pointed out.

Regarding criticism of the new prime minister for "not looking at Europe", Yotova stated that in her opinion this is part of the propaganda of his opponents.

"The campaign is over, the elections are over", she added.