Former caretaker minister Emil Dechev expects a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to be elected by October at the latest. He commented on this himself in the program "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov", a day after handing over his post to Ivan Demerdzhiev.

"A new SJC must be elected by October at the latest, who will elect a new prosecutor general. The new prosecutor general must initiate changes in the prosecution service and replace a large part of the leadership of the Bulgarian prosecution service, so that late indictments can be filed and the responsible persons can bear the consequences. Society expects it," Dechev commented.

Yesterday, Dechev submitted a request to the Supreme Judicial Council to be reinstated at the Sofia City Court, where he worked before becoming an acting minister.

"In my opinion, the Supreme Judicial Council, in view of everything that has happened in recent years and many of the controversial decisions that have been made by the members of this Supreme Judicial Council, should refrain from appointing, at least, heads of courts. As for the other colleagues who are being transferred or promoted, so as not to block the work, let the Supreme Judicial Council be given the opportunity to rule," Dechev also said.

The former Interior Minister also commented on the appointments in the "Radev" Cabinet and the challenges facing the work of the Ministry of Interior. And while he wishes his successor Ivan Demerdzhiev success, there are concerns about the new Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov.

"The name of the new Justice Minister was a surprise to me, because this is an unfamiliar name to me. But let's give him a chance and time, but I am convinced that he will not have much time and that society will monitor his every step. I repeat, it is worrying that this person has never spoken out about the problems in the judicial system," said Dechev.

He once again recalled that all signals of vote buying in the elections have been transmitted to the prosecutor's office and it is the court that will decide whether there was a crime.

"Everyone who is interested in what happened in the last two months saw that it was not easy, there were many challenges, many difficulties and we did not give up. We were something that confused familiar schemes of the status quo", said the former Minister of the Interior.

"Ultimately, I give the public some signals about suspicions of crimes committed, but the final word is with the court, which will assess whether these signals are proven. Of course, if the prosecutor's office also files indictments", explained Dechev.

He thanked the work of the Ministry of Interior team and the Secretary General Georgi Kandev, who, in his opinion, should retain his post if the new government decides to do so. Dechev also commented on the visit of the two to the United States at the end of the caretaker government's work. He explained that they went to the United States for negotiations on the abolition of American visas and discussion of joint training between the Ministry of the Interior and the FBI.