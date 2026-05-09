The Giro blocks the Podbalkanski road at Petolachkata

Due to the second stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race on the Podbalkanski road in the area of the Petolachkata road junction, traffic will be prohibited for about three hours.

The competitors of the cycling tour will pass through the territory of the Yambol region between 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.

The competition route is along the republican road I-6 to the Petolachkata road junction. About 3 hours before the competitors pass, at around 10 a.m., traffic will be completely stopped in this section, both for road vehicles and pedestrians.

60 police officers of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Yambol are involved in the security of the event. The Directorate calls on everyone to comply with the introduced restrictions and the instructions of the police officers.

There are also restrictions due to the international motorcycle rally taking place near Yambol in the Bakadzhitsite area. The culmination will be today, when at 12 o'clock an honorary motorcycle tour is planned along the central streets of Yambol and a wreath-laying ceremony will be held in front of the monument to the Yambol residents who died in the wars.

At 1 p.m. the competition will begin on a speed section on a section of the Yambol - Chargan village road, which will be temporarily closed to traffic.

The motorcycle rally will end at noon on Sunday.