Nikolay Denkov: The professional biography of the new justice minister is connected to Tsatsarov

“Every government starts with hope – this is the credit of trust. The question is how long it can maintain this hope with its concrete actions“, he said in “This Saturday” Nikolay Denkov from “We continue the change“.

Regarding the judicial reform, he stated that the biggest concern is that there may be a replacement of some dependent persons with other dependent persons.

“It must be ensured that if someone appears as a candidate who has “skeletons in the closet“, there should be enough time and the procedure allows this to be seen and this person to become unacceptable“, said Denkov.

“The new rulers must stop blurring responsibilities, because what we are currently seeing is a stretching in time of the possibility of actually starting to investigate people like Peevski and Borisov and anyone else who has violated the law“, pointed out Nikolay Denkov.

“Part of the speculation is related to the composition of the government. There are people there who really look strange“, he said, quoting a colleague who said that the cabinet “looks like a mish-mash“.

Denkov pointed out two such “strange“ ministers – of justice and agriculture.

“We expected this to be a professional with clear positions and to try to implement them. When you follow the professional biography of the justice minister, you will see that it is connected to Sotir Tsatsarov“, he said.

“From our point of view, this candidacy looks like this – Tsatsarov is turning the circle and wants to carry out judicial reform“, added Nikolay Denkov.

He asked: “Why will judicial reform be carried out by a person who has never expressed a single position on it. There are two possibilities – either he will be a “masha“ that someone else will manage, or he has hidden dependencies.“

“There is no way to downplay this connection. I hope this minister will refute me“, he added.

According to him, the other very controversial appointment is the Minister of Agriculture.

“What we know is that he was very persistently proposed as Minister of Agriculture in the first government of Kiril Petkov and was not accepted because he very actively defended the private companies of “Kapitan Andreevo“. Control over this point is control over smuggling – of drugs, of goods, of weapons“, said Denkov.

“He was trying to hinder our efforts to remove private companies from the control of the entrance to “Kapitan Andreevo“ and be replaced by state structures,“ he explained.