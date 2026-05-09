Krum Zarkov: May 9 is a day of victory, a day of remembrance, a day of conscience

„May 9 is the day on which humanity snatched Europe from the darkness of Nazism. Therefore, without Victory Day, the Day of Europe would not have been possible. Not even of a free Europe.“. This was stated by the Chairman of the National Assembly of the BSP Krum Zarkov. Today he celebrated the holiday by laying flowers at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

According to him, this victory was paid for with the blood of millions of the anti-Hitler coalition led by the USSR, the USA and Great Britain. „With the sacrifice of soldiers, partisans, anti-fascists, ordinary people. With the countless victims of the anti-fascist resistance, including in Bulgaria.“, Zarkov notes.

He emphasized the role of anti-fascism: “Anti-fascism is not a slogan from the past. Anti-fascism is the memory of those who had the courage to stand up to evil when it marched with uniforms, flags and hatred. When it seemed invincible. This is the memory of the people who refused to bow to fear and paid for it with their lives.“.

The BSP chairman warned that today this memory is under attack: “Sometimes for opportunistic petty-political reasons, sometimes - and this is more dangerous - to create the prerequisites for the rehabilitation of the misanthropic ideology of the Nazis. However, there are truths that we are obliged to defend. From the hammers and excavators demolishing monuments, but also from the propaganda of fascist apologists. And this truth is that Europe was saved from Nazism at the cost of inhuman sacrifice. 27 million are the Soviet citizens alone who lost their lives in this struggle.“.

Zarkov was categorical that anti-fascism is and must remain the moral foundation of post-war Europe. “Because when society begins to forget the horror of fascism, it finds a way to return - through the language of hatred, through hatred of those who are different, and ultimately, through violence.“, he points out.

“May 9 is a day of victory, a day of remembrance, a day of conscience. A tribute to all who defeated Hitler fascism and did not allow Europe to remain in darkness. Eternal memory to those who paid for our freedom with their lives. Happy Victory Day! Happy Europe Day!“, concludes Krum Zarkov.