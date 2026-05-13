Demerdzhiev: A large-scale operation has begun, traders are also being checked

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev announced the launch of a large-scale specialized police operation, which began in the early hours of the day and covers the entire country.

According to him, the operation will be carried out in several main directions, with the Ministry of Interior teams working in parallel in different sectors. “There are several lines of action that will be worked on. "In terms of economic police - with a fairly wide range of crimes that will be investigated," the minister pointed out.

He added that the operation also includes increased control over criminal activities, with a particular emphasis on drug trafficking and the distribution of narcotics: "In terms of criminal police - with an emphasis on combating drug distribution."

In parallel, increased checks will be carried out on the roads in the country. The minister specified that the public will be regularly informed about the results of the operation during its course.

"We will periodically report the results and inform the public about the results achieved during the operation," he pointed out. According to him, even in the first hours of the operation, there are already results that are yet to be summarized.

The action covers several parallel directions and aims to simultaneously strike against drug trafficking, economic crimes and traffic violations.

With regard to the fight against drugs, he described the situation as extremely worrying and emphasized that the focus will be on the most vulnerable groups. He added that the actions will develop in stages and purposefully - from the lowest level to the higher levels of distribution:

“We will do everything necessary in the coming weeks, starting in reverse order to end these practices. Starting from schools and moving up the distribution channels to the highest levels“, the minister assured.

Regarding economic crimes, according to him, the focus is on sectors with a high risk of corruption practices and unregulated trade. The minister specified that the operation includes inspections in the retail network: “It is about combating where there are unregulated movements in terms of markups, as well as the import of goods with trademarks that are protected“.

With regard to road safety and accompanying actions, the minister also announced specific results in the first hours: “Around 13 vehicles, declared wanted, were found this morning alone within the framework of the operation“.

In addition, around 13 liters of vape liquid were seized this morning.