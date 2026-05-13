Abrovski: No contract for hail protection has been signed for 2026 yet

There has been no contract for hail protection for this and the next two years. This was stated at a briefing at the Council of Ministers by Plamen Abrovski, Minister of Agriculture.

Plamen Abrovski, Minister of Agriculture: "For 2026, 2027 and 2028, there has not yet been a contract for hail protection by aircraft."

Minister Abrovski added that hail protection in Bulgaria is provided in two ways - by rockets and by aircraft.

Plamen Abrovski, Minister of Agriculture: "In Bulgaria, hail protection is provided in two ways. One is by rockets. Where missile sites cannot be built quickly, contracts are being concluded for protection by aircraft."

Abrovski stated that since January there has been a delay in the public procurement for protection against hail by aircraft and an inspection will be carried out.

Plamen Abrovski, Minister of Agriculture: "If there is any negligence, someone must bear the responsibility, and not the responsibility should be borne by the people and agricultural producers."