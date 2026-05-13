Andrey Gyurov: I gave up the NSO security on the day I stepped down from the steps of power

I gave up the NSO security on the day I stepped down from the steps of power.

Not out of posturing. Not out of heroism. But out of the elementary conviction that the state is not an extension of our personal comfort and that the Bulgarian taxpayer does not owe the peace of mind to those who are no longer responsible.

This was published on his Facebook page by former caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov, after it became clear that the NSO security of Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borisov had been removed. Here is more from Gyurov's commentary on the subject:

The government should not leave behind privileges, but a measure. Otherwise, it begins to resemble a habit of untouchability.

That is why today it is good to remember something else: the Ministry of Interior removed the berets from Peevski's security guards two weeks ago, without having a parliamentary majority behind it, without preliminary deals and without an agreed silence with those affected.

Courage should not be a seasonal phenomenon.