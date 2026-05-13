Delyan Peevski is now without security

The leader of the MRF Delyan Peevski remains without security. He announced this himself in a press release to the media.

Here is the entire statement:

I was informed by Gen. Tonev that after a meeting of the Specialized Commission under Art. 23 of the Law on the National Security Service, a decision was made to remove my security from the National Security Service. This decision also comes in response to my request in December last year for an assessment by the competent authority of whether there has been a change in the circumstances due to which my security regime was determined.

I believe in the competence of state authorities and in their expertise, as well as in their responsibility in making decisions.

With this, a propaganda piece of PP and DB has gone into the trash. Which is good news.